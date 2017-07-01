Canada Day from coast to coast

Canadians from across the country celebrated Canada's 150 birthday Saturday. Here are some highlights:
— Dozens of people took a boatride off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador to be the first to celebrate the dawn of Canada Day.
— More than 50 people from 20 different countries took the oath of citizenship in Halifax.
__ Montreal Canada Day festivities overshadow a small demonstration by protesters who said Canadians shouldn't celebrate due to the way the country treats immigrants, indigenous people and the environment.
__ Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne presided over a ceremony at the legislature in which 150 people were granted Canadian citizenship.
__ The largest Canadian flag to ever be produced, measuring was 140 metres in length and 70 metres in height, was unveiled at Vancouver’s Stanley Park.
