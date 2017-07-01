July 1, 2017

National Breaking News

Canada Day from coast to coast

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/1/2017 4:03 PM | Last Modified: 07/1/2017 4:16 PM

Canadians from across the country celebrated Canada's 150 birthday Saturday. Here are some highlights:

— Dozens of people took a boatride off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador to be the first to celebrate the dawn of Canada Day.

People stop to look at a 140 metre by 70 metre Canadian flag that was laid on a sports field at Stanley Park for Canada Day in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

— More than 50 people from 20 different countries took the oath of citizenship in Halifax.

__ Montreal Canada Day festivities overshadow a small demonstration by protesters who said Canadians shouldn't celebrate due to the way the country treats immigrants, indigenous people and the environment.

__ Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne presided over a ceremony at the legislature in which 150 people were granted Canadian citizenship.

__ The largest Canadian flag to ever be produced, measuring was 140 metres in length and 70 metres in height, was unveiled at Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

