Canada is considering NATO request for Afghanistan police trainers, Sajjan says

HALIFAX - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Ottawa is considering a NATO request to send police trainers to Afghanistan, but he says Canada's military focus remains in Iraq.

Sajjan made the comments today in Halifax after a news conference highlighting the Defence Department's new, 10-year defence policy, which was rolled out last week.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The minister says that even though Canada continues to provide funding for development and security personnel in Afghanistan, the military mission there ended three years ago.

However, he says his department would look into the NATO request, "as any good allied partner does."

As for Iraq, Sajjan says Canada remains committed to maintaining a long-term military presence in that country, but he followed up by suggesting some changes were in order.

He did not elaborate on what those changes might entail, but he says an announcement would soon be made.