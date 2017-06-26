Canada keeping mum as Iraqi Kurds prepare for independence referendum

OTTAWA - While the federal government considers whether to renew Canada's mission against Islamic State militants, a different sort of battle is brewing inside Iraq.

Iraq's Kurdish people are gearing up for a long-awaited referendum in September on whether to seek independence from the rest of the country.

The move comes despite fierce objections from Iraq's central government in Baghdad, and opposition from the U.S., European countries and most of Iraq's neighbours.

Global Affairs Canada says Canada supports unity in Iraq, but otherwise the government hasn't publicly weighed in on the Kurdish referendum.

That's despite Canadian officials warning the Liberals in November 2015 that Canadian military support to the Kurds could one day be used to help them break from the rest of Iraq.

The Liberal government responded by increasing the number of Canadian troops working with the Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and promising to provide them with weapons.

The Liberals are expected to announce in the coming days whether those troops will remain in Iraq past the end of the month.