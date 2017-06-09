Canada, U.S. have more than just climate change to talk about, says McKenna

OTTAWA - Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada will keep talking with the White House regardless of its position on the Paris accord because the two countries have more than just climate change to talk about.

McKenna heads to Italy on Sunday for a G7 ministerial meeting where she hopes to have a private meeting with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.

It is her first chance to talk to him directly since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, largely on Pruitt's advice.

The rift between Trump and European G7 leaders, opened during last month's meetings, grew exponentially after the U.S. opted to withdraw from the accord.

Canada's recent foreign policy vision makes clear its policies are more aligned with Europe's than Trump's, but McKenna says she has more on her agenda for a discussion with Pruitt than just climate change.

She says there are also joint discussions to be had regarding clean water, air pollution, the Great Lakes and renewable energy innovations, all of which require Canada to maintain the lines of communication with Washington.