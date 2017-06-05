Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Canadian accused in Yahoo hack appeals judge's decision to deny his bail

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Lawyers for the Ontario man accused in a international hack of Yahoo email accounts are going to court today to fight a judge's decision to deny his bail.

Karim Baratov is appealing an April ruling by Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten, who decided the 22-year-old was too much of a flight risk to be released on bail.

Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act in March for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes, along with three other individuals, two of whom were allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service.

The judge rejected the defence's proposal that Baratov be released on house arrest in the care of his parents, who offered close to $1 million in cash and assets as collateral.

Whitten said he believed Baratov would be motivated to flee, given that he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the U.S.

A date for Baratov's extradition hearing is expected to be set later this month.

