Canadian arrested in New Zealand after meth allegedly found in candles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Authorities in New Zealand say a 36-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after customs officers allegedly found 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of candles.
The New Zealand Customs Service says the suspect was arrested in central Auckland on Friday after investigators linked him to the shipment.
The government agency says in a news release the drugs were found earlier this week in a package sent from Canada that was labelled as "home accessories."
Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine concealed in the candles with a street value equivalent to more than $4.6 million Cdn.
No information was released on whether the suspect is facing charges.
