Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Canadian charged with helping two foreigners who crossed US border illegally

By: The Associated Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 2:02 PM | Comments: 0

BURLINGTON, Vt. - A Montreal man is accused of helping transport two men who had apparently just crossed illegally into the United States from Canada.

Court documents say 29-year-old Viatcheslav Kim, a naturalized Canadian citizen originally from Russia, was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents early last Wednesday in Derby Line, Vermont with two men in his car, one from Russia, the other Uzbekistan.

Neither passenger had permission to be in the United States.

Prior to being apprehended, Kim had been stopped by an agent just east of the U.S. port of entry on Interstate 91.

He was alone in his car and told the agent he was looking for a gas station.

Kim, whose attorney did not return a call seeking comment, was released on bail.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media