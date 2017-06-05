Accessibility/Mobile Features
Canadian general expects extension of anti-ISIL mission in Iraq and Syria

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 3:05 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The commander of the Canadian Forces mission in Iraq and Syria tells The Canadian Press he expects the government to extend the operation past its scheduled expiry at the end of the month.

Brig.-Gen. Dan MacIsaac says he looks forward to seeing the renewed commitment of more than 800 military personnel contributing to the international anti-terror coalition in this week's long-awaited defence policy review.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, are to unveil the government's new blueprint for national defence.

The document is expected to lay out military priorities for future overseas deployments.

It is also expected to outline the government's 20-year plan for spending billions of dollars on military hardware, including warships and fighter jets, among other things.

Sajjan has said the review will also dovetail with the government's broader innovation agenda and will explain how the military will partner with the defence industry to create jobs by developing cutting-edge equipment.

