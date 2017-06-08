Canadian government designates marine protected area off Nova Scotia coast

HALIFAX - The federal government has declared a large area off Nova Scotia as a Marine Protected Area to conserve species such as the endangered leatherback turtle.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the establishment of the St. Anns Bank Marine Protected Area as part of World Oceans Day.

The new protected area — east of Cape Breton Island — covers an area of the ocean roughly three-quarters the size of Prince Edward Island.

Most human activities, such as commercial fishing, will be prohibited in much of the area.

LeBlanc says St. Anns Bank is the third Marine Protected Area to be designated in Canadian waters in the last eight months.

He says Canada will continue to take a leadership role on marine conservation.