July 5, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Canadian man indicted in officer's stabbing at Flint airport

By: The Associated Press
Posted: 07/5/2017 12:23 PM | Last Modified: 07/5/2017 12:39 PM

FLINT, Mich. - A 49-year-old Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint, Mich.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit says Amor Ftouhi is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Flint on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017. A 49-year-old Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint, Mich.The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit says Amor Ftouhi is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Flint on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

Ftouhi of Quebec was arrested June 21 after Lt. Jeff Neville was attacked at the airport, northwest of Detroit.

Authorities say Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

The stabbing occurred five days after Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, N.Y.

The FBI said he bought a knife in the U.S.

Neville has been released from a hospital.

