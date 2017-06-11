Canadian musical 'Come From Away' helps kick off Tonys with 'Welcome to the Rock'

NEW YORK - Host Kevin Spacey kicked off the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night with a comedic medley of the best musical nominees — including Canadian show "Come From Away."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined Spacey onstage to offer him advice about helming the show, and the duo engaged in tongue-in-cheek banter with a nod to Newfoundland, where "Come From Away" is set.

"If you want to learn, you've got to go to where some of the greatest hosts of all time have gotten their start. Carson, Crystal, Letterman. You've got to go to the Rock," Goldberg said.

"What? All the way to Newfoundland?" Spacey replied.

Soon after, cast members from "Come From Away" went onstage linked arm-in-arm with dancers and performed a snippet of "Welcome to the Rock" from the hit musical.

Come From Away" is set in Gander in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

The hospitality shown by the people of Gander was highlighted by fellow Canadian Ron Duguay, who introduced a full performance of "Welcome to the Rock" a few minutes after the opening teaser.

"I've been there, I know the people, I know the heart of these people," said the former New York Ranger. "And while there was darkness happening on 9/11 in New York, there was a light in Gander, Newfoundland."

"With their hearts they took these people in, made them feel comfortable," he continued. "People from all over the world. They didn't judge 'em, they just took 'em and they're really good at happy hour. So they had happy hour every night for five nights and through that we have this wonderful play."

Heading into Sunday's awards, "Come From Away" was up for seven Tonys, including best musical. The show lost out on the best lighting design of a musical award to Bradley King of "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

"Dear Evan Hansen" captured the Tonys for best score and best book of a musical, beating Canadian "Come From Away" married co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein.