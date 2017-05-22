Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Canadian officials express concern, solidarity after deadly explosion in U.K.

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 22, 2017 at 9:19 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians "are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester."

Police in the English city say 19 people were killed and at least 50 injured by an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Local authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Related Items

  1. Articles

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Trudeau asks Canadians to "keep the victims & their families in your thoughts."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale earlier expressed concern over what he called "brutal attacks" in northern England.

He took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and that all Canadians "stand firm" with the British people.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester while Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne also said in a tweet that she is "horrified" by the loss of life in the British city.

Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester. Canadians there are also being advised to contact Global Affairs if they require emergency assistance.

Manchester police say they are working with national police and intelligence agencies to gather information about the incident.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media