July 4, 2017

Brandon
29° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Amber Alert issued for eight-year-old in Saskatchewan

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/4/2017 8:57 PM

PRINCE ALBERT, Canada - RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap. He is believed to be driving a dark four-door vehicle with a rear spoiler.

More to come.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store