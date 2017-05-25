Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Mountie in British Columbia

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 12:40 PM | Comments: 0

COLWOOD, B.C. - A man whose truck slammed into an RCMP officer's cruiser killing a 32-year-old constable has pleaded guilty to two charges in a Victoria-area court.

Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in court Thursday in Colwood, B.C.

Const. Sarah Beckett's vehicle was hit by a truck in April 2016 at an intersection in Langford.

Fenton originally faced six charges in connection with the crash but Dan McLaughlin of the Crown prosecution office says the remaining charges will be stayed.

Fenton left the court without commenting and will appear in court to fix a date for a sentencing hearing on June 6.

Beckett, a married mother of two young boys, was a Mountie for 11 years and had just returned to her job in the West Shore RCMP detachment from maternity leave shortly before her death.

Thousands of people, including a long procession of police officers from across the country, turned out for Beckett's funeral in April.

Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton said she was at Thursday's hearing to support Beckett's family members, who attended court to hear the man's guilty pleas.

Hamilton, who was visibly emotional, said her 19-year-old son was killed by an impaired driver in 2003.

"Just like my son, it didn't have to happen."

