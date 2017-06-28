Man accused of wanting to 'destroy' ex-wife found guilty in online harassment

VANCOUVER - A man accused of trying to emotionally ruin the life of his ex-wife using online posts was found guilty Wednesday of criminal harassment by a B.C. Supreme Court jury.

The court heard Patrick Fox's tactics included threatening emails, blog postings and a website about Desiree Capuano, who lives in Arizona.

Crown attorney Mark Myhre told the court Fox's hatred for Capuano was so intense he used their teenage son as a pawn, reading to the jury a number of emails sent between 2014 and 2016 in which Fox declared that his goal was to "destroy" Capuano's life.

Myhre outlined 10 ways in which Fox's actions constituted criminal harassment of Capuano, saying Fox falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, a child abuser and a drug user in a blog that was purportedly written by Capuano.

Capuano was not in court to hear the verdict and when reached by phone she didn't want to comment, saying she needed some absorb the verdict.

Defence counsel Tony Lagemaat argued that the two were engaged in a nasty game in which they taunted each other by email, adding that Capuano didn't seem to fear Fox because she had initiated an email chain despite telling him to stop emailing her.

The jury, which began its deliberations on Tuesday, also found Fox guilty of a firearms offence.

The court heard four handguns were found inside a computer in a box that Fox had shipped to a California address from Burnaby, B.C.

But Fox told the court the firearms seized at his friend's house in Los Angeles may have merely been placed in an empty box that was put in a closet and that he would not have intentionally caused problems for his friend.

An email dated January 2015 to Capuano, Fox wrote: "The singular goal of my life is to destroy your life. I don't care if I die penniless."

In February 2016, Capuano went to the media about the harassment she faced in February 2016 after the Crown decided not to lay charges. Shortly after, the provincial justice minister at the time said the Crown's decision to approve charges could be reviewed if police provided additional evidence.

Fox was charged four months later.

Jurors heard the pair was embroiled in a custody battle over their son and the boy's demeanour changed after returning to Arizona from a visit with his father. The court heard the boy spent much of his time in his bedroom and disengaged from his family.

In December 2015, Fox was ordered by an Arizona judge to stop emailing Capuano, but the website he created that taunted her, her family and friends was not ordered shut down.

Myhre said Fox was pleased with the publicity that drew more people to the site, all the while maintaining that he would do whatever he could to legally pursue his goal of humiliating Capuano.

Lagemaat told jurors Capuano provoked his client by calling him names and saying he had a "sick fixation" on her.

"She's throwing out the insults as well as she's taking," Lagemaat said.

"You might not like the words Mr. Fox uses or that he's posted them to a website. That alone is not an offence," he told the jury.