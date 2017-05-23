Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Canadian stars with teen fans voice solidarity with Manchester after attack

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 8:30 AM | Comments: 0

Canadian stars with teenage followings are voicing their sympathy and solidarity for those affected by the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in England.

Teen idol Shawn Mendes, pop singer Alessia Cara and YouTube star Lilly Singh all took to Twitter in the wake of the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester.

Mendes, who is scheduled to play in Paris on Wednesday, issued a series of messages, describing himself as "completely heartbroken."

He said: "I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected."

The Toronto-area teen also said that "this isn't what music is about."

Cara helped circulate an online list of those still missing after Monday's show, adding "my heart is with u, Manchester."

Singh, who was set to perform in Malaysia on Tuesday, expressed shock at the violence and urged her fans to stay strong.

"My heart and prayers go out to Ariana and everyone at her show in Manchester. I can't even imagine the feeling. No words," she tweeted.

"In a world that can be so sad and cruel sometimes, laughter really is such a gift. Shout outs to everyone who spreads love in this life."

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media