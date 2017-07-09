Canadian woman injured in Times Square car crash recovering in Montreal: family

MONTREAL - A Canadian mother of three who was injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City is awake after spending weeks in a coma.

Victoria Avetisian says her sister Elena Avetisian woke up two weeks ago and has been transferred from New York City to a hospital in Montreal.

Avetisian, 38, was one of over two dozen people who were injured when a Honda Accord sped through a pedestrian-packed crowd at Times Square on May 18, hitting numerous pedestrians before being stopped by a concrete barrier.

A teenaged tourist was killed in the attack.

Victoria Avetisian says her sister faces a long road to recovery after suffering serious head wounds and broken bones.

An online crowdfunding campaign has raised over $27,000 to help pay for her care.