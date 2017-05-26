Canadian woman injured in Times Square car crash still in coma: family member

MONTREAL - A Canadian mother of three who was injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City is still in critical condition, a family member said Friday.

Elena Avetisian, 38, is still in a coma after suffering serious head wounds and a broken pelvis, her cousin Anna Avetisian told the Canadian Press.

The Montreal woman was one of over two dozen people who were injured when a Honda Accord sped through a pedestrian-packed crowd at Times Square on May 18, hitting numerous pedestrians before being stopped by a concrete barrier.

A teenaged tourist was killed in the incident, which authorities have described as a deliberate attack.

Elena Avetisian was in New York City doing some sightseeing ahead of a family wedding when the incident occurred, according to her cousin.

She stepped away from the family to run out and buy a stroller for her youngest daughter and never came back.

Anna Avetisian describes her cousin as someone who is "always happy and positive" and who had been looking forward to the trip to New York City with her three daughters.

"She was excited to bring her children here and take them all out in the city," she said. "She loves to travel, so it was an exciting time for her to come here with all her girls."

Anna Avetisian says her cousin's doctors have said they don't know when she will recover and that she can't be moved for several months.

Elena's three daughters, who are 4, 7, and 18, are being cared for by family back in Montreal.

Anna Avetisian has started a crowdfunding campaign for her cousin's care that has already raised more than $25,000 on gofundme.com.

She says the funds will help pay for travel expenses for Elena's husband and sister who are flying back and forth to be with her, as well as medical expenses.

Anna Avetisian says the family has been getting "a lot of support" from the public, the New York Police Department and from Bell Canada, her cousin's employer, but it is still a difficult time for the family.

The 26-year-old man believed to the driver, Richard Rojas, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on charges that have not been made public. He was previously arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities have said the Bronx man acknowledged being high on drugs when he plowed through the sidewalk.

--With files from The Associated Press