National Breaking News

Cannon stepping down as ambassador to France at the end of September

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/27/2017 10:40 AM | Last Modified: 06/27/2017 10:44 AM

OTTAWA - Canada's ambassador to France will be stepping down at the end of September.

Lawrence Cannon is thanking former prime minister Stephen Harper for appointing him in May 2012 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for asking him to stay on a bit longer.

Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Lawrence Cannon arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, March 14, 2011. Canada's ambassador to France will be stepping down at the end of September. THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-Francois Mori

His mandate was to have expired last May but was discreetly renewed last week by the Privy Council on the recommendation of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Cannon announced his new departure date on his Twitter account today.

Cannon served in the Harper cabinet between 2006 and 2011 before he was defeated in the general election that year.

