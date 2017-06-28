Carcass of right whale being towed to P.E.I. to determine cause of death

NORWAY, P.E.I. - The Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans hope to beach a dead right whale on a Prince Edward Island shore today in an effort to learn what has killed at least six of the endangered mammals in recent weeks.

Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says the carcass is being towed to shore at Norway, P.E.I., with the intention of conducting a necropsy on Thursday.

Officials want to know if boat strikes, fishing gear or a possible toxic algal bloom could be to blame for the deaths of the whales spotted floating near Quebec's Magdalen Islands.

There are only about 500 of the North Atlantic right whales in existence.

Wimmer says only an internal exam can confirm what may have killed the whales, and they hope to be able to examine two or three of the carcasses.

Right whales grow to about 15 metres in length and can weigh up to 70,000 kilograms.