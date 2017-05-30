Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

CFL says former Rider Justin Cox still banned after not guilty ruling on assault

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 1:45 PM | Comments: 0

REGINA - The commissioner of the Canadian Football League says a former Saskatchewan Roughrider still can't play in the CFL even though he was found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge says the acquittal of Justin Cox does not change the position of the league.

The Riders released Cox when he was charged after an alleged domestic dispute in April and the CFL also said he would no longer be allowed to play in the league.

On Monday, a provincial court judge in Regina found Cox not guilty and said there was no evidence to support the charge.

Cox said after the trial that he hoped to resume his football career with the Roughriders.

Riders general manager and head coach Chris Jones shut down that idea at training camp Tuesday, saying Cox won't be back with the team and calling it a matter of principle.

