June 7, 2017

Brandon
18° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Charges laid in death of Ottawa man dropped off at hospital north of Cornwall

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/7/2017 9:53 AM

CORNWALL, Ont. - Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an Ottawa man who was dropped off at a hospital in a community northeast of Cornwall, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police began an investigation on Monday evening after the occupants of a White Honda Odyssey left the man at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont., and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Khanh Nguyen.

Two men were arrested on Monday night after police stopped their vehicle in South Glengarry Township.

Police say a 61-year-old Montreal man is charged with second-degree murder, and a 29-year-old Ottawa man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men were expected to appear in a Cornwall court on Wednesday.

(CJOJ)

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store