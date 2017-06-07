Charges laid in death of Ottawa man dropped off at hospital north of Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ont. - Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an Ottawa man who was dropped off at a hospital in a community northeast of Cornwall, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police began an investigation on Monday evening after the occupants of a White Honda Odyssey left the man at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont., and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Khanh Nguyen.

Two men were arrested on Monday night after police stopped their vehicle in South Glengarry Township.

Police say a 61-year-old Montreal man is charged with second-degree murder, and a 29-year-old Ottawa man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men were expected to appear in a Cornwall court on Wednesday.

(CJOJ)