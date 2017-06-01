Accessibility/Mobile Features
Cities ask Liberals to move money faster to deal with social housing backlog

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:22 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The federal Liberals will face pressure today from municipal leaders who want them to speed up the pace of the government's vaunted infrastructure plan so cities don't have to wait a decade for needed housing cash.

The Liberal budget this year set aside just over $11 billion to tackle a growing need for affordable housing in Canada's cities, with most of the money set to flow after 2022.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says cities can't wait to deal with a problem they have spent a decade warning about.

Representatives from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are sitting down with cabinet ministers to press the case that the Liberals need to find a way to shift spending forward.

Iveson, who chairs the federation's big cities mayors' caucus, says in an interview that he and other city leaders want to see those kinds of details worked into the government's national housing strategy.

He says cities are also asking the Liberals to push provinces to match federal funding for large-scale projects that would be funded from the $81.2 billion in infrastructure money the Liberals plan to transfer to provinces and cities over the next 11 years.

