City's rule banning kids over 3 from opposite sex change rooms draws complaints

LONDON, Ont. - New signs at various municipal swimming pools in a southern Ontario city are drawing complaints from parents in the community.

Officials from the aquatic services department in London, Ont., recently posted signs stating that children over the age of three are not permitted in change rooms for the opposite sex.

The signs say a staff member can be asked to escort a child through the proper change room.

A post on the department's Facebook page says the policy is based on feedback from users and their comfort levels with such situations.

Amanda McNeil, a single mother of three, says she is uncomfortable with the idea of sending her child into another change room with a staff member who is a stranger.

She also argues that the rule appears to run contrary to a city bylaw for parks and recreation, which states that children who are 12 or younger and accompanied by a parent or caregiver are allowed in opposite sex washrooms or change rooms.