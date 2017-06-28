Clark says if her government toppled, it shows B.C. legislature can't function

VICTORIA - Premier Christy Clark says she doesn't think the British Columbia legislature can work if her Liberal government is defeated in a confidence vote on Thursday.

If Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon asks for her opinion, Clark says she will tell her she hasn't seen any evidence the house can function with the NDP and Greens holding a one-vote advantage in the 87-seat legislature.

It will then be up to Guichon to decide whether to dissolve the legislature and trigger an election or ask the New Democrats to form a minority government.

The NDP and Greens have an agreement to defeat the Liberals in a bid to put the New Democrats in power.

But a debate over who will serve as Speaker has raised questions about how long an NDP government might survive as the Liberals have not committed to allowing one of their members to serve in the position.

If a New Democrat or Green member serves in the post, the house is deadlocked with votes likely to end in 43-43 outcomes, leaving the Speaker to decide whether to break the tie.