Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Closing arguments delayed in Ontario nurse manslaughter trial

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 12:31 PM | Comments: 0

BARRIE, Ont. - Closing arguments have been postponed in the manslaughter trial of an Ontario nurse who took a patient off life support without a doctor's order.

Legal issues prompted the last-minute scheduling change Wednesday. The trial is expected to resume in a Barrie, Ont., court later this week.

Joanna Flynn is also charged with criminal negligence causing death in the March 2014 incident.

Flynn was assigned to be Deanna Leblanc's primary care nurse in the intensive care unit of Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Ont.

The Crown alleges the nurse pressured Leblanc's husband into consenting to have his wife taken off life support even though no doctor had ordered it.

The court has heard that Leblanc's prognosis was dire and that an emergency room doctor did not expect her to live.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media