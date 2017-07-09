Coast Guard evacuates 89-year-old Canadian from cruise ship

NORFOLK, Va. - An 89-year-old Canadian woman has been evacuated from a cruise ship off the Atlantic coast after exhibiting signs of a heart attack.
The Coast Guard said Sunday that it responded to a call Saturday afternoon from the cruise ship Insignia, which was 80 miles southeast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.
A helicopter from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina responded and arrived at the ship about two hours later.
The woman, a Canadian, was hoisted to the helicopter and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
A nurse from the cruise ship accompanied her.
Oceana Cruises' website describes the Insignia as an 11-deck ship that accommodates nearly 700 cruisers.
The coast guard and the hospital couldn't say where in Canada the woman was from.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.