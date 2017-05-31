Collaboration between U.S. and drug companies could benefit Canada: scientist

VANCOUVER - A scientist says a new public-private partnership to develop medications that would combat overdose deaths in the United States could potentially help chronic drug users in Canada.

Dr. Nora Volkow of the National Institutes of Health says the agency has joined forces with about a dozen drug companies in the United States to try and reach the "holy grail" — the creation of a non-addictive opioid to treat chronic pain.

Volkow, director of the U.S. agency's National Institute on Drug Abuse, says pharmaceutical companies spent millions aiming for that goal and failed but 33,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2015 revived their interest.

She hailed Vancouver's use of supervised injection sites to prevent overdose deaths but says a different health-care infrastructure has so far made that move impossible in her country.

Volkow says science must step in to accelerate the development of interventions to try and save lives during an opioid epidemic that is destroying communities, many involving the painkiller fentanyl.

She says a drug that is slow-released over six months has already been approved in the U.S., and plans are underway to create new medications to prevent overdose deaths.