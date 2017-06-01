'Come From Away' announces tour stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa

TORONTO - Canadian musical "Come From Away" will be making several stops across the country as part of its North American tour beginning next year.
The award-winning show will play to audiences in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa during Broadway Across Canada's 2018-19 season.
Dates, casting and a full tour itinerary have not yet been released.
The tour will launch at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.
The 9/11-inspired musical is selling tickets for performances on Broadway through May 20, 2018.
A third production of "Come From Away" will be staged at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.
Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.
The Tony-nominated show has already won outstanding musical honours from New York's Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.
