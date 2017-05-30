'Come From Away' lands eight Dora nominations, including best musical

TORONTO - Canadian smash "Come From Away" has scored homegrown recognition with eight Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations, including one for best new musical/opera.

The 9/11-inspired musical played to audiences in Toronto last fall ahead of its current Tony-nominated run on Broadway.

The Mirvish production of "Come From Away" also earned nods for best production, direction, lighting design, musical direction, and was recognized in acting categories with nominations for Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and Astrid van Wieran.

The co-production "Passing Strange" by Acting Up Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre Company also received eight nominations, including one for best production.

In the general theatre category, Soulpepper Theatre Company received a leading 23 nominations, with eight nods for "Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts I, II, III)," including best production.

Nightwood Theatre and Obsidian Theatre Company tied with five nominations apiece in the general theatre division, with Nightwood's "Mouthpiece" receiving a best production nod.

The independent theatre category saw a four-way tie, with Crow's Theatre, Public Recordings Performance Projects, The Spadina Avenue Gang and The Theatre Centre receiving six nominations apiece.

The Canadian Opera Company is once again the leader in the opera division with 13 nominations, along with an additional 14 nods in the shared musical theatre/opera category.

The COC received eight nominations for "Gotterdammerung," followed by six nods for "Norma," five apiece for "Ariodante" and "Tosca," and three for "Louis Riel," a co-production with the Ottawa-based National Arts Centre.

Tapestry Opera received nine nominations for "Rocking Horse Winner," which leads for most opera nominations overall.

Now into its 38th year, the Doras honour top Toronto talent in the performing arts, with categories also including dance and theatre for young audiences.

The awards will be handed out on June 26 at the Elgin Theatre.