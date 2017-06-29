June 29, 2017

Brandon
19° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Severe thunderstorm watch ended
Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Construction zone flagger seriously injured in hit-and-run caught on video

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/29/2017 8:48 PM | Last Modified: 06/29/2017 8:51 PM

BURNABY, B.C. - RCMP say a woman has been arrested after a flagger at a construction zone was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Burnaby, B.C., that was all caught on video.

Video posted on the Internet showed the flag woman directing traffic on Wednesday when she tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver kept going, running into the flagger.

Police say a second flagger further down the road was also hit, resulting in minor injuries.

Not long after, police say they received a complaint about a woman assaulting two children on a street near the crash scene.

Police allege the woman was the same suspect from the hit-and-run and say they are considering criminal or Motor Vehicle Act charges.

They say the flagger remains in hospital with a head injury and bruising.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store