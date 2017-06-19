Controversial Halifax-area quarry gets industrial approval from province

HALIFAX - A controversial quarry near Halifax has been given industrial approval by Nova Scotia's Environment Department.

The Scotian Materials Ltd. aggregate quarry will be about four hectares in size on Perrin Drive near Fall River.

Liberal backbencher Bill Horne, who represents the riding of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, expressed disappointment with the decision and said in a news release he will work to ensure Scotian Materials is in "full compliance" with the terms and conditions of the approval.

The department says its 10-year approval includes requirements for the company to monitor dust, noise, ground and surface water, and there are also limitations on blasting in the area.

A community liaison committee must also be struck with representatives from the area.

Those opposed have a deadline of July 19 to appeal the approval.

Many residents in the area have voiced opposition to the project, which has been the subject of court appeals, since 2011.