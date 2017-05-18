Couillard to visit Israel in first official trip by Quebec premier to the country

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week during a visit to the country that will include a brief stop in the Palestinian territories.

Couillard will also meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

More than 100 people including entrepreneurs, heads of research institutes and university leaders will accompany Couillard during what will be the first official visit to Israel by a sitting Quebec premier.

The goal of the mission is to increase economic and academic research ties between Quebec and Israel, which is known for its technology industry and high number of digital start-ups.

Quebec's delegation is expected to visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa and make a stop in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israel is ranked 38th among Quebec's commercial partners with annual trade between the two jurisdictions worth $345 million in 2016.