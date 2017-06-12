Court to hear closing arguments at trial of medical student charged with murder

HALIFAX - Lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments before the jury today in the first-degree murder trial of a Halifax medical student.

The defence wrapped up its case in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last week.

Sandeson is charged in the death of 22-year-old Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

The Crown has alleged Samson was killed in Sandeson's south-end Halifax apartment during a drug deal.

Sandeson did not testify at the trial, but a defence lawyer says his client remains "confident" after weeks of testimony.

The jury has heard Samson was to sell Sandeson 20 pounds of marijuana for 40-thousand dollars the night of August 15th, 2015.

Samson was last seen alive on video that night, walking into Sandeson's apartment shortly before 10:30 p-m.

The judge is expected to give his legal instructions to the jury tomorrow after the lawyers give their closing arguments today.

(The Canadian Press)