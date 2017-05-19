Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Crown presses case at sentencing for La Loche school shooter who killed four

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. - A teen gunman who killed four people at a home and in a school in northern Saskatchewan told police he didn't plan to shoot two brothers.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were shot at their home in La Loche in January 2016, before the teen killed a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounded seven others at the high school.

But the teen said in a videotaped police interview that the brothers weren't part of the plan.

The video was shown at a sentencing hearing to determine if the teen — who was just shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the shootings — should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox says the video shows that his client has some cognitive, social and developmental issues.

The Crown will call more witnesses today and then the hearing will be adjourned until mid-June, when the defence will present its case.

Some victims have already told the court that the teen should be sentenced as an adult because of the severity of the crime.

But Dayne and Drayden's mother, Alicia Fontaine, told the court Thursday that if it was up to her, she would not press charges in the deaths of her son.

She said the teen gunman called her two days after the shooting to apologize and she forgave him.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media