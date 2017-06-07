Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

CTV expanding 5 p.m. newscasts to all local stations

By: Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 at 8:16 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Bell Media says it is boosting its news coverage by adding 5 p.m. newscasts to all its local CTV stations.

In Toronto this summer, CTV and all-news station CP24 will both start airing live newscasts at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. leading up to "CTV News at Six."

CTV says the addition of 5 p.m. newscasts across its other various markets starting in the fall will add 35 hours of original local news production weekly.

On Monday, Rogers Media also announced it would be expanding its local newscast format "CityNews" to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal.

Local versions of the Toronto mainstay will start airing in Edmonton and Winnipeg on Sept. 4. The newscasts head to Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary in winter 2018.

The CTV announcement came as the network revealed its programming plans for its 2017/18 schedule.

Highlights include the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon," a reboot of "Roseanne," and the four-part series "The Indian Detective" with Russell Peters.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media