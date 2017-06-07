CTV expanding 5 p.m. newscasts to all local stations

TORONTO - Bell Media says it is boosting its news coverage by adding 5 p.m. newscasts to all its local CTV stations.

In Toronto this summer, CTV and all-news station CP24 will both start airing live newscasts at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. leading up to "CTV News at Six."

CTV says the addition of 5 p.m. newscasts across its other various markets starting in the fall will add 35 hours of original local news production weekly.

On Monday, Rogers Media also announced it would be expanding its local newscast format "CityNews" to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal.

Local versions of the Toronto mainstay will start airing in Edmonton and Winnipeg on Sept. 4. The newscasts head to Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary in winter 2018.

The CTV announcement came as the network revealed its programming plans for its 2017/18 schedule.

Highlights include the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon," a reboot of "Roseanne," and the four-part series "The Indian Detective" with Russell Peters.