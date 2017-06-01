Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Dall sheep get busy at Yukon wildlife preserve as staff report modest baby boom

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 12:32 PM | Comments: 0

WHITEHORSE - The Yukon Wildlife Preserve north of Whitehorse appears to have turned into a busy nursery, despite the best efforts of staff.

Executive director Greg Meredith says the preserve has welcomed 15 newborns this spring.

The baby boom has occurred even though Meredith says the males and females of the some of the friskier species were separated last year.

He says the preserve now has five baby muskox, which he describes as "cute as buttons," along with two young bison and four mountain goats, including a set of twins.

Elk, bison and caribou calves are also expected over the coming weeks.

Meredith says while there will always be some unexpected arrivals, especially among the mule deer, even the Dall sheep welcomed a lamb.

"For the sheep, we did separate them but we have a little Dall baby who was kind of like an 'oops,' that we didn't really plan on, but that's OK."

Meredith says the preserve has lots of mule deer and ensures they're separated at breeding time, but believes one or two more will arrive soon. (CKRW)

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media