Death of asylum seeker trying to enter Canada 'greatest fear:' Salvation Army

WINNIPEG - Officials with an organization that helps asylum seekers say their greatest fear has been that someone dies while trying to illegally cross into Canada.

The body of 57-year-old Mavis Otuteye, who authorities believe was a citizen of Ghana in western Africa, was found Friday in a field close to the Canadian border near the Minnesota town of Noyes, according to the Kittson County Sheriff's Office.

Major Rob Kerr, with the Salvation Army, says the organization has long feared that people are risking their lives to make the crossing, though he says the timing at the end of May is a surprise.

Kerr says the Salvation Army was greatly worried that people would get hurt or die in attempting the trek back in February or March when it was very cold.

Final autopsy results are pending, but police have said preliminary results indicate the woman died of hypothermia.

Kerr says the attempt speaks to the desperation that people have to try to get to Canada.

"We're not sure what's happened, whether this person obviously must have been disoriented or something, or was out there for quite a while. If it is hypothermia, then there's obviously still concerns, there's still dangers," Kerr said Wednesday in Winnipeg.