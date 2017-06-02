Death of woman found in burning garage now treated as homicide: police

SOUTH RAWDON, N.S. - Police say the death of a 27-year-old Nova Scotia woman who was found in a burning garage is now being treated as a homicide.
The RCMP in East Hants say two children were rescued from a home after they were called to a structure fire at about 9 a.m. on April 3 in South Rawdon.
The garage, which was not attached to the home, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
The fire marshal's office investigated and has determined it was intentionally set.
Police say they have searched two homes in Lower Sackville as part of the investigation, but no charges have been laid.
