Defence makes arguments in trial of medical student charged with murder

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:06 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - The murder trial of Halifax university student William Sandeson is hearing from a police officer who helped search the accused's apartment.

Det. Const. Josh Underwood, who was part of a team that searched Sandeson's south end Halifax apartment in August 2015, was called to the stand on the first full day of defence evidence.

Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

The trial has heard Samson's DNA was found on items recovered from Sandeson's apartment on Henry Street and his family's farm in Truro, N.S.

It has also heard the medical student was deeply in debt and under pressure from his parents about his spending in the weeks before he allegedly murdered Samson during a drug deal on Aug. 15, 2015.

The jury has heard Samson was to sell Sandeson 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000.

