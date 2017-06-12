Defence questions woman's memory at Toronto police sex assault trial

TORONTO - A lawyer for one of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer is questioning the woman about her inconsistent memory of that night more than two years ago.

The parking enforcement officer, who is testifying at the men's trial, has admitted to having a spotty memory but says she remembers glimpses of non-consensual sex with them at a downtown hotel in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2015.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident.

In his cross-examination Monday, Kara's lawyer suggested the woman voluntarily participated in group sex and doesn't remember, as she doesn't remember many other events from the same night.

But she disagreed, again saying she did not consent to what happened in the hotel room.

The woman told court last week she felt powerless and unable to move or speak when three Toronto police officers had sex with her against her wishes.

She also testified that she believes she was drugged at some point, but didn't know when, where, how or by whom.

Under cross-examination on Friday, the woman denied a defence lawyer's suggestion she lied and made up the entire incident to help save her reputation.

She acknowledged, however, that she lied to her friends about what happened that night, describing it as her coping mechanism for processing the night's events.

The parking enforcement officer cannot be named due to a standard publication ban.