Defence to make case for youth sentence at school shooter's court hearing

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. - The lawyer for a teenager who killed four people and injured seven others in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche has asked the court for what is called a Gladue report.

The report on an aboriginal offender's background is for the judge to use in making a sentencing decision.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox made the request during the second week of the hearing to determine whether the teen should be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

The teen pleaded guilty last fall to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He killed brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine in a home in January 2016 before shooting up the high school where teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier died.

Fox says some information about the youth's background has come out and raised important questions that need to be answered.

"It's pretty clear that there's some history there that we think is relevant and this is just too serious a matter not to have that covered off," Fox said outside the courthouse Wednesday.

"It's not a situation where anybody is prejudiced by the delay. Having said that, I understand people want to get this wrapped up, but it's too important an issue not to deal with."

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang did not oppose the request for the Gladue report, but he questioned the timing of the request.

Stang said it's a report that could have been ordered sooner.

"If it does cause an additional delay, I'm sure that would be frustrating for the community and the victims because they most of all want to see this move forward and the process get completed as soon as possible," Stang said.

The Crown finished presenting its case Wednesday and the defence plans to call the first of its three witnesses Thursday morning.

Fox also said if the teen makes a statement, it will be Friday.

No date has yet been set for closing arguments.