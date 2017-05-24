Accessibility/Mobile Features
Detective testifies blood on tarp, duffel bag matches Halifax student

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 6:03 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - A Halifax detective says blood on a tarp and duffel bag found at a farm belonging to William Sandeson's family matched a young student he's accused of killing.

Det.-Const. James Wasson took the stand in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday to testify about items seized from a farm near Truro and other evidence he oversaw.

Wasson was the file co-ordinator on the Sandeson case and was responsible for deciding what pieces of evidence would be sent away to a forensic lab in Ottawa for testing.

Wasson told the jury he also photographed and swabbed a nine-millimetre Smith and Wesson handgun found inside a safe in Sandeson's bedroom.

Sandeson is accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson in August 2015, but his body has never been found.

Wasson said he photographed a tarp that was seized from the property which had staining on it that was determined to be Samson's blood.

He told the jury police tested a sword, axe and knives they found inside Sandeson's apartment in Halifax and that all tested negative for blood.

(Global News)

