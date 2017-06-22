Don Meredith harassment inquiry should continue: Senate ethics committee

OTTAWA - The Senate ethics committee says an investigation into sexual harassment and abuse of authority allegations against Don Meredith should continue.

The fact that Meredith is no longer a senator would usually put an end to such an inquiry, but the committee wants the Senate ethics watchdog to press ahead with the probe that began nearly two years ago.

The committee says fully investigating the allegations, including sexual harassment and the abuse of authority in the workplace, is a matter of fairness for both the employees involved and the former senator.

It also says it is part of the responsibility the Senate has as both an institution and an employer.

The same committee chose to abandon an inquiry into Meredith having brought his wife along on a delegation, because the issues it raised are no longer relevant, now that he has gone.

Meredith resigned his seat last month, the day before the Senate chamber could have voted to expel him over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.