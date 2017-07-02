Downie takes to Parliament Hill to speak out for Canada's Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA - Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie says Canada's young indigenous people are still suffering the same kind of pain young people suffered in the now defunct residential schools.

Downie made a rare public appearance on Parliament Hill Sunday at festivities surrounding We Day, the movement started by children's rights activist Craig Kielburger.

Downie told the crowd that young aboriginal children in parts of the Canada still must travel great distances to go to school.

He told young people gathered at We Day that they can learn a lot about the history of church-run residential schools, where children suffered emotional and physical abuse.

Downie is suffering from an incurable form of brain cancer and makes few public appearances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the We Day event and took to the stage to thank Downie.

Earlier Trudeau told the crowd that young people will be key in building a Canada that is made up of trust, openness and love.