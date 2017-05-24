Dozens of Labrador mining staffers show signs of lung disease, report finds

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A new medical report has found that 35 people who worked at mining properties in Labrador have signs of silicosis, a lung disease that can develop from breathing in silica dust.

The report by Horizon Occupational Health Solutions monitored the effects of exposure to silica dust at mining properties in Labrador West.

The audit reviewed chest x-rays from retired and active employees, with 35 suspected to have the work-related lung disorder.

The review says they have been notified of their results and encouraged to follow up with their family physicians.

The Horizon report includes 11 recommendations to improve silica monitoring and protection for workers, which the province has accepted.

They include identifying requirements for regular audits of medical surveillance files and reviewing the Silica Code of Practice from 2006 to make sure they meet national standards.