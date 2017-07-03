July 3, 2017

Brandon
Drake shocks Toronto crowd with concert for Canada 150

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/3/2017 12:12 PM

TORONTO - Canadian rap artist Drake has made a surprise appearance at a free Toronto concert.

Drake took the stage at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday night as part of the city's Canada 150 celebrations.

During the concert, the Toronto singer celebrated the country's Indigenous people and their land.

Nathan Phillips Square has held concerts and fireworks every night since Friday for the Canada Day celebrations.

Monday is the last night for the shows with Canadian rapper Belly headlining the finale at 10 p.m.

