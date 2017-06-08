Dream on: Quebec government nixes idea of paying $1,000 to high school grads

Quebec's education minister has rejected a proposal the government offer $1,000 to each student who graduates from high school.

Sebastien Proulx says the government would rather look for ways to support students through every stage of their education.

A Quebec businessman had suggested each graduate receive a tax-free $1,000 payment from the province as an incentive to stay in school.

Mitch Garber estimated the measure would cost the province $60 million each year, which amounts to about 0.3 per cent of the Education Department's budget.

But Proulx says he'd rather support personal initiatives, including one by Garber, who recently contributed $50,000 to a high school in Laval, Que.

The government is expected to table a bill Friday aimed at increasing school attendance. The annual costs in Quebec associated with the dropout rate are estimated at $1.9 billion.