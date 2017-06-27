Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on display in rural Saskatchewan

The dress that Marilyn Monroe was famously stitched into before she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan.

The sequined gown will be on display in the community hall in Luseland, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon on July 10.

The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is examined by visitors to Christie's auction house in New York, Monday, July. 26, 1999. The dress is making what's believed to be its Canadian debut in rural Saskatchewan THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Marty Lederhandler

The dress was purchased for $4.8 million by Jim Pattison and is being put on public display in his hometown of about 500 residents.

The nude, sheer gown features more than 2,500 crystals and 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones.

Monroe wore it when she breathlessly sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" at Kennedy's 45th birthday celebration at New York’s Madison Square Garden three months before she died.

The dress was originally designed for Monroe by Jean Louis and cost $12,000 in 1962.

"We are very honoured and privileged for it to have the unveiling here in our community," said Luseland Mayor Len Schlosser.

(CKOM)