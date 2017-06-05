Accessibility/Mobile Features
Edmonton man accused of assaulting reporter fined for uttering threats

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 3:22 PM | Comments: 0

EDMONTON - A man accused of assaulting a reporter during a rally at the Alberta legislature has been fined after pleading guilty to uttering threats.

Jason Dion Bews was charged in January with uttering threats and assault.

The complainant, Sheila Gunn Reid, is a reporter for The Rebel TV.

In a video released by The Rebel, Reid is seen attempting to interview Bews at the rally, which was held in support of U.S. protesters opposed to the presidency of Donald Trump.

In the video, Bews asks Reid several times to "go away" before threatening to break her camera when she doesn’t, and then appearing to shove his hand into the camera lens.

The Crown dropped the assault charge, but Bews was fined $100 in provincial court after pleading guilty to uttering threats to cause damage.

